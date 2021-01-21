Angela Saenz Padilla
Angela Saenz Padilla, a resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.
Angela was born in Metcalf, Arizona, the oldest child of Eleodoro and Mariana Rodriguez Saenz.
She grew up in Morenci, graduating from Morenci High School.
Following her graduation, Angela married Eduardo Padilla. Together they made their home in Clifton until relocating to Safford in the mid-1980’s following the flood in Clifton of 1983. As they made their new home in Safford, Angela could often be found in her garden or cooking delicious meals for family and friends.
Throughout her lifetime Angela was active in her church community serving with the Messengers of Mary at St. Rose of Lima Parish, singing with the Spanish Choir, Coro Mensajero, and serving families as part of the Bereavement Committee. She was also a member of the Beneficio Propio of Clifton.
Angela leaves to mourn: her three children, Gilbert (Elaine), John and Marianne Moya (Ronnie); five siblings, Tony Saenz, Amy Rodriguez, Esther Vallejo, Ernie Saenz (Emily) and Bobbie Sanchez (Lawrence); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Angela was welcomed into Heaven by: her beloved husband, Eduardo C. Padilla; her son, Edward Michael Padilla; her mother and father, Mariana and Eleodoro Saenz; and her siblings, Theresa Villarreal, Carol Westley, Alice Gomez, Rodolfo Saenz and Lillie Garcia.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Padilla will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A Rosary and Prayers will be offered Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Monday morning, January 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (MST).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coro Mensajero Choir of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
