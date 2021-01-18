On Jan. 8, 2021, Anita May Jacobson Crockett passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side at the age of 94.
Anita was born on April 22, 1926, in Los Angeles, CA to Arthur Jacobson and Edna Brown Jacobson. At a young age, she returned with her family to Safford where she and her older sister Ruth were raised. Anita married Kenneth A Crockett on Sep. 3, 1945. After living in Tempe, AZ while Kenneth completed his education, the family returned to Safford.
Anita was known for her dedication to her family, faith, and heritage. She valued her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in her many callings. She was a good neighbor and a true friend. She shared histories of ancestors, strengthened family bonds, and documented her life experiences through stories and poetry, leaving a priceless legacy for all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Denise Crockett of Thatcher, AZ, her son and daughter-in-law Jon and Leslie Crockett of Safford, AZ, her daughter Kimberly Price of Safford, AZ, her daughter & son-in-law Jamie and Bruce Buxton, of Gettysburg, PA, 18 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Crockett, her parents Art & Edna Jacobson, her sister Ruth (Carl) Curtis, her son Kenneth “Ken” Crockett, and her granddaughter Michelle Crockett.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to SEACUS, 1124 W. Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ 85546.
A viewing will be held on Friday evening, Jan. 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel with the funeral services being held on Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Solomon Chapel beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
