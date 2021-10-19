Anna Beatrice Campbell, 86, of Safford, passed away on Oct. 7, 2021. On May 9, 1935, Anna was born to Marija and Zanis in Riga, Latvia. She has no siblings from this marriage but may have half-siblings in the Quebec, Canada region.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. That same year she married the love of her life, Warren Adams Campbell, and they moved to River Falls, Wisconsin where he became a professor of physics and astronomy. Anna worked as a stay-at-home mother for a few years and then began working in various departments within the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, system. Her most recent gig (ending around 1990/1991) was serving as camera operator for the public access television channel. She won an award for her cutting-edge coverage of church bell ringers.
Anna and Warren spent every summer hiking various trails in Wyoming, fishing in Colorado or digging for clams and crabs in British Columbia. Soon after their daughter Susan left for college in 1989 to Mankato State University in Minnesota, Anna and Warren fled the bitter tundra of Wisconsin winters to live in Manila, Utah and Safford, Arizona. They became full-time residents of Safford shortly before Warren passed in 2017.
Anna is preceded in death by her mother, Marija Hunt, who died in 2015 and she lost her father due to separation during World War II. Anna also lost her beloved husband of 59 years, Warren, who died in 2017.
She is survived by her only child, Susan Lori Campbell, 50, of Rosemount, MN as well as many good friends in Safford, Utah, Idaho, Wisconsin, Minnesota and beyond.
She was a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church and served as the unofficial horticulturist. Anna was a consummate knitter and crocheter and made items for friends, neighbors and premature babies at the hospital. She even knit cat toys for her grandcats, Simon, Annabelle and Cricket. She looked forward to "Taco Tuesday” at the (now closed) Manor House, enjoyed watching “Judge Judy” and “The Lawrence Welk Show” and listening to church services and polka music. She was part of the Sunday ladies’ (and one or two honorary men) crafting circle before the pandemic where crafting tips, snacks and gossip were freely exchanged. She frequented local stores and loved a good yard or rummage sale. To her daughter she passed on a love of thrifting, the yearning to travel, photography, and cheesecake. Anna was known for her curiosity, resilience and compassion. She will be deeply missed, and long remembered, by the many people she touched.
A memorial service will be held at Safford Ranch Mobile Home Park Clubhouse on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., followed by a meal. The address is 3201 E U.S. Highway 70, Safford, AZ 85546. Please feel free to bring anecdotes and fond memories of Anna to share during the service or after. If anyone has digital photos of Anna, her daughter would greatly appreciate receiving copies at susan30012000@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Our Savior Lutheran Church to set up a memorial fund in Anna’s name to assist those most in need. The church’s address is 860 West Mohawk Drive Safford, Arizona 85546. Please designate on memo line “Anna Campbell Memorial Fund”. Questions may be directed to Jim Kuhn at 928-651-7191.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546. 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.