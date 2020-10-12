Annette Thompson
On the evening of Sept. 9 , 2020, Annette Thompson of Safford, AZ, peacefully passed away in Tucson, AZ, a t the age of 79.
Annette was born to Howard and Gayla Burrows in Michigan in 1941. She married the love of her life, Robert Thompson, in April of 1969. Together they raised their three daughters, Michelle, Heather, and Emily. Throughout the years she took under her wings numerous “ adopted kids” too, but it would be impossible to name you all.
In addition to her devotion as a wife, mother, and committed Christian, over many years, she loved and raised Arabian horses along with serving the Lord in women’s ministries, prison ministries, and youth/children ministries. She was an incredibly loving, caring and compassionate woman who was also sassy and tough when needed. Annette is survived by her beloved husband o f 51+ years, Robert Thompson; their daughters and son-in-laws, Michelle and Matt Tomlin, Heather Thompson and Chuck Criswell, and Emily Thompson and Brent White; her grandchildren, Brooke, Logan, Malachi, Sydney, Jessica, Blake, Matthew, Dillon, Charles, Jaysen , Dakota and great-grandchild Devon; her sister Vici Burrows; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Over the years there have been so many individuals whose lives she touched and made a difference. We invite you to honor her memory a t a public memorial service a t 10:3 0 a.m. on October 20, 2020, at Church of Safford in Safford, AZ.