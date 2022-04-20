Anthony Gutierrez, 45, of safford AZ, passed away at Mt. Graham hospital on Wednesday April 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Anthony was born in Safford, AZ on May 29, 1976, to Robert Gutierrez & Beatrice Gutierrez .
He grew up in Safford AZ, where he graduated from Safford High School in 1994. He then moved to Tucson, AZ where he worked for Food City as a manager for many years. He met his wife Nidia in Tucson AZ, and gained a bonus son Alexis; they then had two beautiful girls Gemini & Sayanet. He moved back to Safford with his family in 2017, where he worked for Bashas in Safford and Morenci. Anthony's heart was broken in 2017, by the sudden death of his wife Nidia. Anthony was diagnosed with terminal cancer three weeks prior to his death.
Anthony loved his Chicago Bears and going to U of A Wildcat games and also hunting with his dad, brother's and cousins. He also loved his little dog Peanut that would travel with him everywhere he went.
He is survived by his daughter's Gemini & Sayanet Gutierrez, stepson Alexis Altamirano, father Robert Gutierrrez, mother Beatrice Montez, siblings Robert D. (Sherry) Gutierrez, Jim (Mary) Gutierrez, Priscilla (Cassius) Gutierrez, Larry Gutierrez, 7 nephews & 3 nieces.
He is preceded in death by his wife Nidia, grandparents Moises & Rosa Sanchez, Crispin & Teresa Gutierrez, and numerous aunts & uncles.
Burial of his ashes will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanchez cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Mcdougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
