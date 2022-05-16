Antonio “Tony” Burrola, 78, was born on July 5, 1943 to Domingo and Eugenia Burrola in Virden, New Mexico, where he made his home with his wife Paula and their five children. Tony entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2022 at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
He attended school in Virden and Duncan. Tony started working various jobs at a young age. One job he held for many years was as a mechanic. He would fix the cars of his family and friends during his free time. Tony joined the New Mexico Army National Guard and proudly retired as 1st Sergeant, after serving 25+ years. Later, he went to work for the Hidalgo County Road Department where he retired after 13 years as the County Road Supervisor.
Tony was a simple man who loved planting and tending to his garden. Every year he grew enough chile to share with his children, as well as plenty of vegetables. He was very proud of his garden.
He had a vast knowledge of the history of Virden and the families who lived there. He loved sharing family history with everyone and anyone who would listen.
Tony enjoyed his daily drives through Virden to look for wildlife. He also enjoyed taking his wife to the casino, especially around their birthdays. Tony loved his hunting trips with his son and grandsons and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play on Sundays. What he enjoyed most was cooking for his children and his grandchildren.
Tony is survived by his wife Paula of 57 years, his son Tony Burrola (Shelly) of Santa Clara, daughters Dolores, Melissa, and Irene Burrola of Virden, Patricia Martinez (Mario) of Silver City; his grandchildren Sylvia (Joey) Corral, Eric Martinez (Jazzmyn), Anissa Martinez, Daniel, Adriano, and Cruz Burrola; great-grandson Silas Hoben and great-granddaughter on the way Baby Martinez. He is also survived by his sisters Frances Burrola and Virginia Morton.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, his brothers, and his grandson Josue.
A mass of Christian Burial has taken place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Duncan, AZ. Tony was laid to rest at the Virden Catholic Cemetery in Virden, NM.
