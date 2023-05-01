After 98 years of faithful service and dedication to his family, church, community and Country, Archie William Payne was called home on April 27, 2023. Archie was born in Duncan, Arizona on December 9, 1924 to Archibald D (AD) and Emma Payne. Archie joins his wife June, children Kathy and Doug. Archie and June married on May 1, 1954 and were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple and shared 67 wonderful years together. Archie and June were blessed with nine beautiful children; Anne Bond (Fred) of Lehi, UT; Margaret Walton (Kenny) of Virden, NM; Clifford Payne (Bridget) of Virden, NM; Katherine Payne (deceased); Don Payne (Jerry Probst) of Virden, NM; Douglas Payne (deceased); Carol Hill (Ivan Hardt) of Sierra Vista, AZ; Melissa Choate (Ric) of Virden, NM; LuEmma Floyd (Curtis) of Lordsburg, NM. Archie was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.
Archie served in the United States Army-Air Force during World War II. He was a pillar of the communities he lived in. He farmed in the Animas Valley raising cotton, milo, wheat, chili and alfalfa from 1953 to 1996 when he returned to his childhood home in Virden, NM where he lived until his passing. He served on the New Mexico Farm Bureau State board for several years. Archie was awarded the Farm Family of the Year in the late 1980’s. He served on various boards in Hidalgo County; USDA Soil Conservation Service and Republican Organization for many years. He was elected mayor of Virden and served in that capacity for several years. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Poughkeepsie, NY in late 1940’s. He had numerous church callings throughout his life, a teacher, scout leader, Bishop of the Animas Ward, Patriarch of the Duncan Arizona Stake. Archie served in the National Scouting Organization and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and lifelong membership in the 1990’s.
Archie’s life revolved around family, church, farming, a good baseball game on TV and The Lawrence Welk Show on Saturday afternoons. He was an example to many throughout his lifetime and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00am with viewing at 10:00am (both are NM time) at the LDS Church and Busy Bee Cemetery in Cotton City, NM.
To plant a tree in memory of Archie Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.