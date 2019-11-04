Arden J. Allen
Arden J. Allen, a lifelong resident of Pima and a World War II United States Navy veteran, entered into eternal life Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Haven of Safford from causes incident to age. Arden was 94.
Arden was born March 18, 1925, to Samuel Edmonds Allen and Lucy Craig on their farm in Pima.
He married Doris L. Redd on Aug. 17, 1943, in San Diego, as he was stationed there in the United States Navy. To this union were joined five children: Ken, Lynn, Sandy, Connie and Ren.
Arden was a bricklayer by trade, working throughout the Western states. Following his retirement, he and Doris returned to his hometown of Pima, as he continued brickwork and construction projects until the age of 90.
Arden was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral services for Arden will be conducted Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center. Concluding services with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Nov. 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room.
