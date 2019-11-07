Arden J. Allen, 94, of Pima, entered into eternal life Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019, from causes incident to age.

Funeral services for Arden will be conducted Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center. Concluding services, with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Pima Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Arden Allen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 8
Family will receive friends
Friday, November 8, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vining Funeral Home
1940 South 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arden's Family will receive friends begins.
Nov 9
Family will receive friends
Saturday, November 9, 2019
9:00AM-9:45AM
Pima Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
375 West 450 South
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arden's Family will receive friends begins.
Nov 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 9, 2019
10:00AM
Pima Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
375 West 450 South
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arden's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 9
Concluding Services
Saturday, November 9, 2019
11:30AM
Pima Cemetery
404 West 800th Street
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Arden's Concluding Services begins.

Tags

Load comments