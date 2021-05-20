Arden J. Palmer

Arden J. Palmer entered eternal life Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Arden was 91.

Services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.

Viewing Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday from noon until 12:45 p.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.

