Arianna Nichole Gonzales, age 40, passed away Wednesday Morning, February 16, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1981, in Morenci, Arizona, to Patricio and Diana Gonzales.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Pat Gonzales; grandparents, Valentine Hernandez, Esperanza (Panchie) Hernandez, Manuel Gonzales, Luz Gonzales; and Cadence Dalton.
Arianna is survived by: her mother, Diana Gonzales; siblings, Becky Stinson (Tom), Gina Auten (Matt), Melanie Lacey (Daniel), Tiffany McClemore (Albert), Patrick Gonzales (Katie); 9 nieces and nephews, and 9 great-nieces and nephews.
Arianna was a Morenci High School Wildcat graduating class of 2000. She went on to earn a certificate as a nail technician. Arianna had a lot of love and passion for her work at FMI, spending time with her family, enjoying music, and spoiling her kids (fur babies) Rocko, Ruby, and Copper.
Funeral services for Arianna will be conducted Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Clifton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by bishop Keith Hancock of the Clifton Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Bunkers Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., in the Clifton Chapel Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
