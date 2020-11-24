Armand "Jay" Birdno, formerly of Safford, entered into eternal life on Nov. 17, 2020, in Provo, Utah at the age of 93. He was born on Feb. 25, 1927, in Safford, Arizona to parents William D. Birdno and Theresa Allred Birdno.
Jay graduated from Safford High School in 1945 and soon after enlisted in the United States Army while still here in Safford. After being honorably discharged, Jay married Delila Rae Turley on April 22, 1949 in Lebanon, Arizona and to that union four children were born; Michael, Steven, Terry, and Tressa.
Jay enjoyed square dancing, camping, fishing, hunting, riding small motorcycles, and traveling. Jay and Delila drove to 49 of the 50 states only because they couldn't drive to Hawaii. He also loved to give hugs, something that we all miss these days. Jay was employed by the Arizona Department of Transportation and was a very conscientious worker.
He is survived by his loving wife Delila Birdno, his children Michael (Janette) Birdno, Terry (Claudia) Birdno, and Tressa (Owen) Christianson, 18 Grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Jay was preceded in death by his son Steven, his great-grandson Clifford, his parents, William and Theresa Birdno, and his brothers William, Roy, Rex, and Virtis Birdno.
A graveside service will be held at the Safford Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.