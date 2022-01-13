Purchase Access

Armando Avalos, Jr., of Safford, entered into rest Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence. He was 49.

Private family services were conducted Thursday, January 13, 2022. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

