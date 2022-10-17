Armida C. Polanco

Our beloved Armida C. Polanco “Nana”, age 75, of Solomon, Ariz., entered into rest in the morning hours of Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones.

Armida was born on March 24, 1947, in Ensenada, in the Mexican state of Baja California. She is the eldest of nine. Armida grew up in Ensenada until she moved to Arizona in 1966. She then had two sons Frankie and Ramon Melendrez. She would, later have a daughter, Adriana Molina.

