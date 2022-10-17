Our beloved Armida C. Polanco “Nana”, age 75, of Solomon, Ariz., entered into rest in the morning hours of Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by loved ones.
Armida was born on March 24, 1947, in Ensenada, in the Mexican state of Baja California. She is the eldest of nine. Armida grew up in Ensenada until she moved to Arizona in 1966. She then had two sons Frankie and Ramon Melendrez. She would, later have a daughter, Adriana Molina.
Armida lived an eventful work life, her jobs ranged from a housekeeper at the Best Western Motel, to a laundry assistant at the Safford Nursing Home, she even was a cook at Star Cafe but she would eventually work her way up to a crusher operator with Phelps Dodge, where she retired after 17 years. Despite all the jobs she had, she frequently visited that her favorite was to help raise many of her “bebitos.”
Armida was extremely proud of her heritage, frequently asking anyone willing to listen to join her on a trip to Ensenada. She also loved to spend time reading, attending her grandchildren’s events, and especially enjoyed the casino. She truly just loved to have fun. Nana always had a gracious smile on her face that made anyone feel welcome. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her three children: Frankie Melendrez, Ramon Melendrez (Rosalie) and Adriana Molina (Jose); her sisters Anamanuela and Julieta Castro, and brothers David and Juan Castro. Armida was a very proud grandmother of Marcus Ray Molina “Marcusitos Reyitos,” Alejandra Castro, Megan Hernandez, Brianna Melendrez, Ramon Emilio Melendrez and great-grandmother of Eva Hernandez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Celia Castro; brothers, Humberto Castro and Cesar Castro, and sisters, Alicia Castro and Teresa Castro.
