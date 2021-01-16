Arnold “J” Norton entered into eternal rest in his home on Jan. 5, 2021, in Pima, AZ at the age of 92. He was also known as Arnold, Jon Arnold, and Jon Sippy by many of his friends. Arnold was born on March 18, 1928, to Walter Samuel Norton & Ethel Irene Nelms Norton, the fourth of 10 children.
He joined the Navy hoping to see the world, but never left the United States. He married Wanda Lee Jones on June 25, 1950, in the front yard of his parents' home, in Hubbard, AZ. Together they were blessed with six children; Eldon of Pima, Eddie (Lisa Robinson) of Pima, Randy (Kris Howard) of Duncan, Jon of Pima, Nancy (Kevin Dandoy) of Gilbert, and Davy (Brenda Talley) of Pima.
They lived in many places, including Bonita and Eden, but mainly lived in Pima, AZ. Arnold worked for the mine in Miami, was a farmer for the Mattice Farms, and for the Arizona Highway Department, and after retiring, fulfilled his dream of being a ditch boss for both the Highline and Union Canal before finally retiring a few years ago.
He loved his family and never missed a sports game that his children played in or any other important school functions. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in all of his callings.
Arnold’s wife Wanda, passed away on Aug. 5, 2008, after 58 years of marriage, and he has missed her so much.
Arnold is survived by his six children. He has one surviving sibling; Kenny (Lil) of Globe, AZ, two sisters-in-law Barbara and Carolyn, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his 22 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and by Wanda’s brother Buddy Jones (Sue Thompson), of Bryant, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight of his siblings, Norman, Arewood, Hazel, Edna, Arthur, Albert (infancy death), Max “Porky”, and Marva Lou “Lulu”. In December of 2020, he lost his sister-in-law, Wilma and her husband Donald Jones.
A viewing will be held at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel (112 E, Main Street, Safford, AZ) on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral procession to the Pima Cemetery will follow with graveside services beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.