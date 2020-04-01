Artemisa “Artie” Ruiz of Safford passed away in the early morning hours of March 31, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. She was born on May 11, 1935, in Bisbee, Arizona to Pascual C. Salas & Petra Peña Salas with siblings; Manuel, Pascual Jr., Virginia, Delia, and Ted.
Artie attended schools in Bisbee, graduating from Bisbee High School in 1953. She met and married her one true love, Gilbert Flores Ruiz, in Bisbee on September 17, 1955. The young couple was blessed with the arrival of each of their children; Gilbert Jr., Sylvia, Loretta, Vivian, and Suzanne.
As her children began to grow older, Artie became a teacher’s aide so she could help with and teach other children, a job she truly enjoyed. She also enjoyed golfing, doing crafts and word search puzzles, crocheting, going to yard sales and was an avid reader. She had many golf tournament trophies and was a member of the Mt. Graham Golf Club, the Eastern Arizona College Neuman Center where she volunteered to help out where she could. She also volunteered at St. Rose of Lima Church with funerals, Cinco de Mayo fiestas and taught catechism. She also enjoyed her retreats at the Holy Trinity Monastery in Saint David, Arizona.
Artie was a strict, honest and smart woman who was firm, fair and consistent. She was also very witty, wonderfully caring, generous and very supportive. Artie always said, “I love you more”!
She is survived by her loving husband Gilbert Ruiz, Sr., and her children; Gilbert Jr. (Virginia), Sylvia (Dan), Loretta (Ray), Vivian (Rick), and Suzanne (Hossain). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and her siblings Delia and Ted.
Artie was preceded in death by her parents Pascual and Petra Salas, and her siblings Manuel, Pascual Jr., and Virginia.
Service for Artie will be held on Friday, April 4, 2020, at the St. Rose of Lima Church beginning with the recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The services will be webcast and further details will follow as to how to connect with these services as soon as they are available. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.