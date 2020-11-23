Arthur "Bull" Rodela, Jr., age 58 of Safford, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Arthur was born in Morenci on Sept. 24, 1962. Arthur was known as "Bull" to his friends and coworkers and known as Alby to his family. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1980.
Following his graduation, he worked for Phelps Dodge before moving to the Phoenix area to continue working in his trade. After leaving the Phoenix area, he returned to Safford where he lived the remainder of his life.
Alby was preceded in death by: his mother, Lupe.
He is survived by: his father Alby, Sr.; brother, Fred; and sister, Christine. He also leaves behind his five children and two grandchildren. He will be missed.
Due to these difficult times, memorial services will not be currently scheduled.
