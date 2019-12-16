Arvel Kelly
Arvel “Scrub” Kelly, age 88, of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of Beaver, Ohio, and Safford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Paintsville, Ky., to the late Luther and Sarah Kelly.
Mr. Kelly was united in marriage to the late Grace Ileene Kelly on Jan. 25, 1951.
Surviving are: two daughters, Catherine McLaughlin, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Bobbie Joe Cassady, of South Charleston, S.C.; one son, Ronnie Kelly, of Maryville; a sister-in-law, Doris Kelly, of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Dennie, Brandon, Sean, Michelle, Jamie, Cassie, Angela, April, Jason and Mandy; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by: one sister, Agnes Kelly; two brothers, Kenneth Kelly and Kenel Kelly; two daughters, Sharon Fulkerson and Darla Neal; one son, Terry Kelly; one granddaughter, Dustie Cassady; and one great-granddaughter, Amber Herbert.
Scrub worked as a welder and carpenter, and was a member of the Odd Fellows in Safford. He loved playing music with his wife, children and many, many friends. He also loved hunting and fishing.
Anyone who knew Scrub knew he wasn’t a stranger to anyone. He loved to laugh and joke, putting a lot of smiles on everyone’s face. He will be missed by many.
Funeral services were held Dec. 12, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, followed by a burial at the Beaver Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with final expenses can be made, in his name to Cox Burkitt Funeral Home, www.coxburkittfh.com.