Audie Ray Dame gently and peacefully passed to eternity July 18, 2019, in Phoenix Hospice of the Valley, Ryan’s House, after a brief illness.
He is survived by: his daughters, Rae-Leigh Dame and Sarah Dame; three granddaughters, Coralyn, Jackson Rey and Audie Aurelia; his sister, Mary Jo (Howes); brothers, David (Dame) and Lyle (Heckman); in addition to countless cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Audie was bornin in Bisbee on Dec. 19, 1952, to (Tiny) Arveene Audilett (Dame) Phillips and Lonnie T. (Buddy) Dame, the first of 30 grandchildren of Gus and Laura Audilett, and grandson of Betty and Cecil Dame.
He attended school in Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Tucson, graduating from Bisbee High School in 1971.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in late 1971 and served for 21 years. He retired from the military in 1992, at which time he and his daughters moved to Safford. After briefly moving to Tucson, he returned to Safford in 2002 to help care for his aging mother. During this time, he enjoyed helping at the VFW on Bingo night, which was considered his night on the town. He lived with a particular love and respect for our veterans.
After the death of his beloved mother in 2007, he moved to Peoria to be closer to his daughters and granddaughters.
He was a friend to all, loved his family and is deeply loved, leaving many broken hearts.
Audie was preceded in death by: his wife, Jackie (1988); his mother; father; and stepfather, Neil Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Tucson at Countryside Community Center, 9151 N. Bald Eagle Ave., Tucson