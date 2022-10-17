Audie Ray Wilson

Audie Wilson, 66, formerly of Pima, Ariz., passed on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 4, 1956, in Globe, Ariz.

Audie was the son of Bertha and Fredrick Wilson (Nile Coons) and the loving brother and uncle to Sharon Logan (Michael, Thomas, Sarah and Tyler); Lorraine Ascraft (Stephenie, Anthony); Steve Coons (Justin); Susan Coons (Mike, Laurie); Donna Ezell (Leeann, Ashley), and Debbie Myers (Jessie, Jeffrey). Also surviving is Amy Rogers.

