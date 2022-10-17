Audie Ray Wilson

Audie Wilson, 66, formerly of Pima, Ariz., passed on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 4, 1956, in Globe, Ariz.
Audie was the son of Bertha and Fredrick Wilson (Nile Coons) and the loving brother and uncle to Sharon Logan (Michael, Thomas, Sarah and Tyler); Lorraine Ascraft (Stephenie, Anthony); Steve Coons (Justin); Susan Coons (Mike, Laurie); Donna Ezell (Leeann, Ashley), and Debbie Myers (Jessie, Jeffrey). Also surviving is Amy Rogers.
Audie was a graduate of the Pima High School Class of 1974.
He followed his father's passion for riding motorcycles, working on cars and carpentry. He moved to Mesa, Ariz., and found a career in trailer park management-maintenance. After several years of service, Audie moved on to work as a tire/service technician. He was a master at most and loved being with friends.
Audie moved back to Pima in 1996 to care for his ill mother. Following her passing, he made his way back to the city of Tempe, Ariz. He cherished a simple life, full of laughter, Netflix and time with colleagues. Never knowing a stranger, he was always eager to lend a helping hand.
In lieu of services, flowers or donations, we ask that you extend an act of kindness in his name. We encourage you to raise a glass in a toast, as Audie would have wished. Thank you for your friendship and love.
Audie will rest easy and move gently with the ebb and flow of the ocean.
To plant a tree in memory of Audie Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.