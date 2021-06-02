Audrey (Alexander) Ridgway, mother of Cathy Ridgway, David Ridgway (Barbara) and Terry Ridgway (Jolene), entered into our Savior’s rest on May 25, 2021. She was 87.
She joined her husband of 62 years, Dick Ridgway, who passed in 2017, and daughter, Cathy Ridgway, who passed in 1981.
Audrey has nine grandchildren (Ryan, Tyler, Austin, Joshua, Sydney, Sophia, Samuel, Jacob and Benton).
Audrey loved the Safford Valley but eventually made Tucson home for most of her life. Audrey’s kindness, laughter, friendship, example and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are eternally grateful to have been a part of her life. Mom, you will greatly be missed, until we meet again. A viewing will be held in Tucson on 6/4 at 5:30 p.m. Graveside service will be 6/5 at 9 a.m. at the Binghamton Cemetery in Tucson.