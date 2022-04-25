Bailey Low Stauffer entered into rest on April 22, 2022, at his home in Safford Arizona. He was born December 31, 1947, in Milford, Utah. His parents were Delmar and Elizabeth Stauffer, also known as DB and Sister Beth. Bailey was the second of four children.
Bailey graduated from Safford High School in 1965, and after high school Bailey attended the University of Arizona for a semester before entering the Army and serving in Vietnam as an Army Ranger. After the war, Bailey finished his college education at the University of Arizona with a degree in agriculture and animal science. After college, Bailey worked for B&B Mining Company in several states staking mining claims. His final job was working for the post office as a rural mail carrier in the Artesia area until he retired. Bailey was a proud member of the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents Delmar and Elizabeth Stauffer, and his nephew Shane Bland.
Bailey is survived by his wife Eileen, his daughter Michelle (Jeff) Ferrin, a son, Bart (Michele) Stauffer, stepdaughter Teri Marquez, and stepson Jeff Marquez. He is also survived by his sister Delsa (Jim) Demlow, and his brothers Chris (Monica) Stauffer and Miles (Denise) Stauffer along with 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, May 1, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel and again on Monday morning, May 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mt. Graham Chapel followed by the funeral service at 10:00. Interment will be held in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
