Barbara "Bobbie" Jean (Scott) Welker Blandin

Barbara "Bobbie" Jean (Scott) Welker Blandin of Bowie, AZ passed away inMesa, AZ early Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the age of 98. She was bornin Brownell, KS on June 7, 1924, to Larren O. Scott and Welcome C. (Houchin)Scott. Shortly after her birth, the family moved back to Bowie and Bobbiespent most of her life there. She attended Bowie Schools and graduated in1941. She immediately married her childhood sweetheart, Doug Welker. DuringWWII, she worked for a period in the shipyards in CA and then, whenpossible, she followed Doug to his various stations, always returning totheir home in Bowie.Bobbie was very active in her community, including serving on boards andcommittees for the Bowie School District, the Desert Rest Cemetery and theLioness Club. She was a life-long active member of the Bowie CommunityMethodist Church. Bobbie was the first woman Justice of the Peace inPrecinct 6.Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Nancy-Jean Welker of Bowie, herdaughter-in-laws, Connie F. Welker of La Grange, TX and Connie E. Welker ofScottsdale, AZ and grandchildren Jeremy Welker, Jason Welker, Jeffrey Welkerand Kristen Cox and four great grandchildren. Preceding her in death wereher parents, sister Welcome Yelton, sons Scotty and Bill Welker, firsthusband (of 59 years) Doug Welker and second husband (of 7 years) ErnieBlandin.A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Westlawn Chapel inWillcox, AZ from 5-7 p.m. Cremation will follow and a Memorial Service willbe held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Desert Rest Cemetery inBowie. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to eitherCharles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644, alsoonline at willcoxhospice.com or to the Northern Cochise Fund c/o ACF ofCochise, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Ste 6, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. You may expresscondolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to WestlawnChapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.