Barbara “Bobbie” Ricks Larremore of Safford, AZ, passed away on January 8. Bobbie was born in Ft. Stockton Texas on July 1st, 1932. Her family came to Arizona, first moving to Rowood, then settling in Ajo. Bobbie graduated from Ajo High School, and worked for many years and retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company. The daughter of Jack and Sammie Ricks, Bobbie married Sam Larremore, her highschool sweetheart. They had two sons, Larry and Bill, and were married for 58 years until Sam’s death in 2006.
When the mining operations in Ajo ceased, they moved to Morenci where Sam continued to work for Phelps Dodge. Corp. They eventually relocated to Safford, where Sam finally retired.
Bobbie was the consummate homemaker, an excellent cook and talented seamstress. She could successfully tackle almost any sewing project, from making clothing for her children and grandchildren to reupholstering the furniture. She was a very social woman who loved her friends, traveling, and the ladies of the Red Hat Society. Her and Sam were also long time members of the Elks Club.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Darlene, and her husband Sam. She is survived by her sons Larry Sam of Safford, son and daughter in law Billy Ray and Susan Vanegas of Morenci; by her grandchildren, Michele and Sean Larremore, Lisa, Jeremy, and Eli Vanegas, and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all.
