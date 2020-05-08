Barbara Colleen Baughman (Jones) went to her eternal resting place on April 6, 2020. Barbara was born on Nov 24, 1929 to Charles Atlas Jones & Mary Elizabeth Hall in Ft Sumner, NM. Barbara grew up in simpler times and told stories of breaking her arm when she fell off a horse and learning to swim in an irrigation ditch. She met her husband, Emmett F. Baughman in Cimarron, NM. They married & lived throughout NM, finally settling in Morenci, AZ in the 1950s. They moved to Thatcher, AZ in 1983, where she lived until 2018.
Barbara was an avid cook, baker, seamstress, & knitter. She also had an uncanny skill for trapping gophers. She loved her family and her church. Barbara immensely enjoyed her last birthday, 90th, surrounded by her family and assisted living friends and caregivers. She would certainly have parallels to draw from living during the Great Depression and WWII to today’s events.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers (Clyde and Jim) and sister (Charlene). She is survived by her three children: Jerry Baughman (Judy), Carol Bradford (John Loya), and Emily Baughman; six grandchildren: Jaci McManis (Paul), Jeffrey Bradford (Kacie), Joanna Montez (Greg), Amber Klasen (Sean), Megan Baker (Robert) and Justin Baughman; and 11 great grandchildren. A church service will be held at a later date.
