On Jan. 8, 2021, Barbara Jane Sutton, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 81.
Barbara was born on Aug. 14, 1939, in Paragould, Arkansas. When she was five years old her family moved to Morenci, Arizona where she lived and raised her two daughters, Janie and Callie.
Barbara never met a stranger. Her joy came from family, helping others and bowling. She had countless friends and many that loved her and considered her their honorary grandmother, which gave her great pride.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Bishop, a sister Tootsie Harris, a brother Jim Bishop and granddaughter Jennifer Stacey.
She is survived by her daughters Janie Czak (Ralph) and Callie Palmer (Terry), a brother Jerry Bishop (Eleanor), granddaughters Monica Vozza (Jose) and April Buell (Kenny) and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial will be held at the Safford Cemetery on April 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at her “happy place” the Safford Bowling Alley.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.