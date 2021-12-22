Barbara Lou Chausow of Scottsdale, AZ unexpectedly passed away and returned to her heavenly home on Dec. 16, 2021 at 87 years of age. Barbara was born in Safford, AZ on September 27, 1934 to Margaret Ann Altman and Gerald Austin Rhoads, Sr. She was the second of three children (Gerald Austin “Dusty” Rhoads, Junior, (deceased; wife Nancy) and John Rhoads (wife Judy)). She graduated from Safford High School in 1952. She earned her BS degree at Arizona State University (1956) and later earned her Master of Education degree from the National College of Education (1982). Barb taught high school Home Economics mostly in the Niles North and West School districts for about thirty years. Barbara married Eugene Chausow on May 25, 1955. Even after 66 years of wedded bliss, they were still deeply in love and devoted to each other. Together they raised three boys, Daniel Gene Chausow (Chesterfield, MO; wife Susan Beth, daughter Hannah Kaylee), Douglas Dean Chausow (Mequon, WI; wife Patsy Jill, children Johanna Jill, Caitlyn Elizabeth Tewksbury (husband Brandon Gerald), John Douglas (wife Kayla Katherine Stillwell) and Cheyenne Margaret), and Stephen David Chausow (Grand Rapids, MI; children Stephanie Lou, Casey Stephen and Riley David). Barb was fiercely devoted to her husband, kids and grandkids, and no sacrifice on her part was too great for her to provide care and support to those she loved. She was also deeply devoted to God, her Savior Jesus Christ, and her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sacrificed for and served many in numerous capacities through the years including as Relief Society President and Primary President.
A visitation (9:00 AM) and memorial service (10:00 AM) will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6840 E. Gold Dust Av., Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with interment to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. For those unable to attend the services, they can be viewed remotely using the following link:
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s behalf to her church’s humanitarian aid fund which serves the poor and needy including those suffering due to natural disasters. The church’s philanthropies website can be found at: