Barbara Y. Norton
Barbara Y. Norton, 85, born on February 11, 1935 and went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2020 in Pueblo, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Polly and Buford Good, along with brothers, Jake, Edward, Earl (Jr) and Jimmy Good also sisters Violet Wilson and Kathy Mallet. Barbara is also preceded by her husband Norman Norton and children, Polly, Laddy, and Sherry Norton, and granddaughter Tori Webb.
Barbara is survived by brothers Robert (Charlene) Good, Jackie (Cat) Good, and sons Gary (Deb) Norton, Norman Jr, and Terry (Monica) Norton. Barbara’s surviving daughters are Edna (Jake) Lopez, Latrina (Chris) Pate, and Fay (David) Barton. Barbara’s grand children are Randy, Colter Norton, Carol, Jacob, Marcela and Aaron Lopez, Sonia Macielewicz, Danny and Alan Norton, Ralph, Priscilla, Adam, Reyna, and Brandon Norton, Jessica, Taylor, and Nick Webb, Timothy, and Bobby Norton along with several great grand kids, nephews and nieces, and large extended family.
Barbara was all about her family, she loved us all dearly and showed us on a regular basis. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing baby quilts. She will be missed by us all. Grave side service is set for August 15th at 10 am at Pima Cemetery.