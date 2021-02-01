Beatrice “Bea” Hernandez
Beatrice “Bea” Hernandez, 70, passed away after a battle with cancer on Jan. 29, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Jose Angel; parents, Joe and Corine Hernandez; sisters, Liz Steele (Laurel) and Jeannie Saenz; brothers Joe (Maria) and Richard. Also, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was godmother to several nieces and nephews and the family called her Nina Bea. She was born in Safford and lived in the Gila Valley all her life. She grew up in San Jose, attended elementary school in Solomon and graduated from Safford High School. She earned an Associate Arts Degree from Eastern Arizona College.
She volunteered at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford. Since 2013, she had been a member of the Safford Lion’s Club. Her latest service was preparing and mailing birthday cards to each of the 96 Club members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.