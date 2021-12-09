Purchase Access

Beatrice "Claire" Evans passed away quietly Nov. 24, 2021, after a battle with cancer. She was 82.

A memorial service for Claire will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at noon at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

