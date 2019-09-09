Becky Lee Mulleneaux Ryter, of Safford, entered into life eternal Sunday evening, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 50.
Becky was born June 12, 1969, to William Harold and Terri Devonne Scarborough Mulleneaux in Kingman. She was Terri’s first beautiful little girl and held the title of Little Miss Graham County when she was 5. She grew up in Thatcher, where she lived most of her youth.
Becky married Warren Hubbard, and together they had a son, Jake Ryan. She and Jake moved back to Thatcher in 1996, where she married Anthony Ryter. She and Tony became the parents to DeVonne Lee in 1997, and she suffered a difficult loss and became a widow in 1999.
She lived in Flagstaff and Sedona. She moved back to the Gila Valley in 2016, where she later met her sweetheart, Richard Hoopes, whom she loved dearly.
Becky is survived by: her parents, Bill and Terri Mulleneaux; two children, Jake Hubbard and DeVonne Ryter; brothers, Tom (Lynette), Bryan (Karen) and Scott (Clarisse); her sister, JanDee (Jeremy) Hughes; and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Anthony Ryter; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Becky will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor, and her beautiful, caring heart. Becky leaves everyone with lots of sadness especially in the hearts of her children, family and friends. Her children were the world to her, and they will miss her dearly, as will we all.
Funeral services for Becky will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple View Chapel by Bishop Eric Haller, of the Thatcher Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Graham Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple View Chapel Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.