Benjamin Franklin Harrell, III, of Safford, entered into rest Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Junior was 62.

Private family funeral services for Junior will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Concluding public services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Viewing will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Harrell, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

