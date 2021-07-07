Bernadette Crandall Hollowell, of Ft. Thomas, entered into eternity on July 3, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born April 25, 1948, in Safford to parents Stanley Burdette Crandall and Fern Hawkins Crandall. Bernadette was the fifth of 10 children to Burdette and Fern: Suedette, Curtis, Linda, Ida, Bernadette, Cindy, Leslie, Abby, Debbie, and Lincoln.
She married Glenn Sanford Hollowell on Nov. 22, 1968, they later solemnized their marriage in the Mesa Arizona Temple, on Sept. 29, 1973.
Bernadette was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served faithfully in her many callings. She graduated from Safford High School in 1966. She was known for her passion for faith and devotion to family. She loved to sew, do stained glass, genealogy, quilting, and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Glenn Sanford Hollowell of Ft. Thomas, children, Stan Hollowell (Peggy) of Dallas, Lora Michelle (Shelly) Hollowell of Ft. Thomas, Ryan Hollowell (Amanda) of Queen Creek, Brandon (Jebediah) Hollowell (Laura) of Safford; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Linda Johnston and Ida Beth Schoolcraft; a son, Dustin John Hollowell, and a grandson, Dustin Jeb Hollowell.
A Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with a Funeral Service to follow at 10 a.m. at the Church of Ladder-day Saints, Church Street Building, located at 3610 W Church St, Thatcher, Arizona 85552.
Services were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.