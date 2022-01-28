Bernice Christilaw joined our Lord peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 71. Bernice was born on March 1, 1950 in Morenci, AZ to Live Q. Saucedo and Anna Saucedo (Bailon). She was the second eldest of 11 children. Bernice grew up in Clifton, AZ surrounded by brothers and sisters. Bernice never let any health issues slow her down even when she was told by doctors that they would keep her from having a “normal” life. She excelled in high school graduating as Valedictorian in 1968 from Clifton High School. After high school, Bernice attended Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, AZ. It was there that she met the love of her life, Edwin Christilaw. After a whirlwind fairytale romance, they were engaged after 6 months. Edwin enlisted in the US Navy so he could provide for their life together and was sent to Vietnam. During this time, Bernice transferred to Arizona State University where she continued to excel and played her clarinet in the ASU marching band. Edwin returned after a year and they were married in Clifton, AZ in 1970. Bernice and Edwin lived all over from California to Panama while Edwin served his country then settled in Belen, NM in 1989.
Bernice returned to college to finish her degree in 1992. Bernice graduated Summa Cum Laude from the College of Santa Fe in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Bernice began a career in social work at UNMH. She worked for a program that helped drug addicted mothers recover and go back to school or start working again. Bernice took great pride in the fact that she could help so many.
Everyone that knew Bernice knew of her love, respect, and devotion to her husband Edwin. They had 4 children, Nicholas, Gloriana, Philip, and Ariana and were married for 51 years. During her lifetime Bernice was the best example of what a wife, mother, and grandmother should be. She was always putting the needs of her family above her own. Even when her pain and struggles were the greatest, she would laugh and crack jokes to protect us all from it. She doted on her grandchildren and loved showering them with little presents. Bernice was an artist, musician, social worker, wife, and mother.
Bernice Christilaw was preceded in death by her father Live Q. Saucedo, brother Gabriel Saucedo, and daughter Gloriana Christilaw.
She is survived by her mother Anna Saucedo; her loving husband Edwin G. Christilaw and their children: Nicholas Christilaw (Marisol), Philip Christilaw (Juanita), and Ariana Stange (Daniel); her brothers and sisters: Levi Saucedo (Jenny), Michael Saucedo, Julio Saucedo (Corina), and Marco Saucedo (Alex), Lynda Villescas, Debi Dunford (Edward), Patti Larson (Roy), Libby Allen (Robert), and Ana Triana (Jose). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Skylar Hoogerhuis, Nicholas Christilaw Jr., Gilbert Christilaw, Sophia Christilaw, Mateo Christilaw, Marisol Christilaw, and Antonio Christilaw.
Services to be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cuba, NM on February 19, 2022 at 10:30am. Funeral mass to begin at 11:00am, eulogies will be held prior to mass at 10:30am.