With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bernice Giacoletti. Our loving Nana, Wife, Mother & friend, graduated from life June 25, 2022. She left us while resting at Mt. Graham Hospital during her 89th year. Bernice was born April 9, 1933, in Bisbee, Arizona to Lola and James Spivey. She was married to Domenick Giacoletti on November 2, 1957.
She was feisty and very opinionated! But oh, how she loved fiercely with her whole heart. Her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren were the light of her life. “They tickle me” she would always say. They made her whole life.
We will miss the birthday calls and singing, the lectures on how she just wants to be called & visited every once and a while. The flipping off under the table, with the infamous, “look under the table”, right before. The infectious laugh, the twinkling smile, the tight hugs, and the Christmas fudge.
She is survived by her children, Domenick (Terry), Dennis (Julie) and Michael, 9 grandchildren, & 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, & her daughter Kathy.
The legacy she left will be forever in our hearts. The example of love, 65 years worth, will provide each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren what it means to “make it work”. As she waits for her true love we know that she will be fishing in heaven. We love you Nana!
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation St. Jude Children’s Hospital as this was her favorite charity that she donated to each month.
