Beth Ann Russell, 81, of Safford, entered into eternity on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Safford, AZ to Jess and Louise Rowley with siblings Dale and Peggy.
She attended Safford High School and after moving, graduated from Tempe Union High School in 1957. Beth went on to attend Eastern Arizona College and Northern Arizona University where she earned her associate's degree. She was previously married to Norman Paul Rawson. On June 2, 1972, she married Dan Russell merging two families, and was blessed with six children; Steven, Laura, Dan Jr., Michael, David, and Ryan.
Beth enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, painting, doing yard work, and singing. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in Relief Society with many callings her favorite calling being Compassionate Services. She worked as a bank teller and for ASCS where she worked with local farmers. She also served in the PTA and PASE (Parents Aiding Special Education) here in Safford. Beth always had a smile on her face, was kind-hearted and loved to serve others, but the thing that Beth loved most of all was being a mom and a grandma. She was definitely a wonderful role model for others.
She is survived by her loving husband Dan, her six children Steven Russell, Laura (Dennis) Tucker, Dan Jr. (Nancy Balderrama) Russell, Michael Russell, David (Jill Cluff) Russell, and Ryan Russell, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her pet Tigger.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents Jess Deloss Rowley, Louise Matilda Root Rowley, and her siblings Dale Deloss Rowley, and Peggy Louise John.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 20th Street building with the funeral following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.