Betty Jane Cluff, daughter of Lillie Moody and Harold “Mack” Olsen was born on July 3, 1944. She entered into eternal life Sept. 1, 2021 at the age of 77.
Betty was the third of five children. She graduated from Safford High School in 1962. After high school she attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where she met her sweetheart, Philip Cloard Cluff. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 27, 1964. Philip and Betty had four children, each born in a different state. After Philip retired, they served a mission together in Spain.
Betty served as a temple worker in the Mesa, Arizona Temple and The Gila Valley Temple for many years.
She had a great love for her family and loved to listen to her children and grandchildren share their musical talents. Some of her hobbies include crocheting, woodworking, and cake decorating.
She served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Betty is survived by: her children, Melinda Reidhead (Delbert), Lorene Shiflet (Ron), Michael Cluff (Karen), and Richard Cluff (Stacie); 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bob Olsen. Betty was preceded in death by: her husband Philip; her parents; siblings Lorene, Joe and Rex; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services for Betty were conducted Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Paul Anger of the Pima Second Ward. Concluding services followed in the Pima Cemetery.