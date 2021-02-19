Betty Jo Allred, 89, of Thatcher, Arizona, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Gilbert, Arizona.
A graveside memorial service for Betty will be held at the Thatcher Cemetery in Thatcher, Arizona at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. All relatives and friends of Betty are welcome to attend.
One of seven children, Betty was born May 11, 1931. She received her elementary and high school education in Porterville, California graduating from Porterville Union High School in 1949 and attended Porterville College. She was active in athletics including tennis and volleyball, earning varsity letters. As a youth, Betty was an honorary member of the International Order of Job’s Daughters.
She was involved in the racing industry in Arizona as a cashier at Yuma Greyhound Club and at Arizona Downs and Prescott Downs. While working in racing, she met and married Clyde Allred in December 1976 residing in Phoenix until 1984 when they moved to Thatcher, Arizona. Together, they loved to travel, golf, play cards, attend rodeo events, cattle roundups, fish, and hunt quail. For many years, they spent their summers in Springerville, Arizona. Betty enjoyed everything “quail”. She is remembered for her sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde; stepdaughter, Alexa, and husband John; stepson, Clyde, and wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Arianna, Shalice, Daylon, and Andralyn; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Vaughn and Lesola Johnson.