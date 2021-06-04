Betty Knight, born Jan. 6, 1930 in Virden, New Mexico passed June 1, 2021 in Safford, Arizona.
Betty was a long-time resident of the Gila Valley and began her career as a teacher in Solomonville before moving to Lafe Nelson Elementary where she spent more than 25 years teaching elementary school and special education.
Betty knew no strangers, provided, and cared for many people and will be sorely missed. She loved learning, teaching, and traveling and had many adventures all over the United States and Europe.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Felix Raymond Knight Sr. and her son, Felix Raymond Knight Jr., both of Safford. She is survived by her daughter, Susan McAtee of Cave Creek, Arizona and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren, all of them her pride and joy.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, with a funeral service to follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2nd Ward, located at 303 W. 20th St. Safford, Arizona 85546. Interment to follow the services at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 Discovery Park, Safford, Arizona 85546.