Betty Lou (Buff) Linn was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Savanna, Oklahoma to Dorothy (Walker) and Henry Franklin Buff. She had an older brother, Earnest, and a younger sister Billie June.
In 1940, the family moved to Arizona to find work. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1950.
Jimmy Linn gave her an engagement ring for her 19th birthday and they married June 26, 1951 in Bisbee on Jimmy’s furlough from the Army. This year would be their 70th anniversary.
Throughout her life, Betty was known as an excellent cook and baker. She loved to entertain and visit with family and friends in her home.
Betty passed through the veil to a far better place on April 29, 2021, in Safford, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy, and two daughters: Debra and Tina.
She is survived by two sons: James and Larry, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends.
All who knew and loved her will deeply miss her.
A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W. Discovery Park Blvd. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Services were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.