Betty Louise McNair Burke

Betty Burke of Klondyke, Arizona passed away peacefully in Galatin Gateway, Montana on March 13, 2021.
Betty was 74-years-old and survived by her brother, Pat (TimiLee) McNair and sisters, Diane (Evan) Burk and Phyllis (Larry) Monzingo, also her son, Ridge Burke and daughter, Tevlin Sanders, both of Montana, as well as her three grandsons.
A Celebration of Life was held on the Bar V-Five Ranch in New Mexico on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021, with her family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Ramona McNair, brother Doc and her husband, Clifford Burke.