Bill H. Burnett

Bill Homer Burnett, 90 of Casa Grande, died Aug. 29, 2021 in Casa Grande.
Mr. Burnett was born July 29, 1931 in McKinney, Texas to Owen and Velma Burnett. Bill spent his childhood traveling with his family working on various farms throughout the southwest, settling in Thatcher. Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War for four years and returned to the Gila Valley after being discharged. Starting as a lineman for the telephone company, Bill worked his way up to manager and retired after 32 years. His hobbies include, RVing with his family, working on cars and carpentry. He also built his own vacation home. He was a huge Green Bay Packers and baseball fan and enjoyed watching the games with his grandson. Spending time with his family is what he loved the most.
He is survived by his son and daughter, Dawn Kermode of Casa Grande and Jack Burnett of Prescott Valley; a brother, Jim Burnett of Flagstaff, and one grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife Melba; a son Kevin Burnett; his parents, and seven siblings, Barney, Jack, Faye, Mae, Marie, Beatrice and Oleta.
J. Warren Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association.