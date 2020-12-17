Bill Mulleneaux
Bill Mulleneaux, a lifelong resident of Thatcher, quietly entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020, with his family at his bedside. Bill was 75.
Bill is survived by: his beloved sweetheart Terri; their children, Tom (Lynette), Bryan (Karen), Scott (Clarisse), JanDee Hughes (Jeremy), 16 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with three on the way. He is now reunited with his daughter Becky, one granddaughter (Piper June), parents, siblings, and relatives.
Bill was born Oct. 1, 1945 to William Harold Mulleneaux and Flora Mae Daley Mulleneaux in Safford and was a graduate of Safford High School.
Bill came from a family which valued hard work and since the young age of 11 was never unemployed. His career with the AZ Highway Patrol and Eastern AZ College spanned nearly 40-years.
Bill’s service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint included Elders Quorum President, Young Men’s President, Stake High Council, college ward Bishop, home ward Bishop and Temple Worker. Bill was honored to be President Spencer W. Kimball’s personal body-guard on three occasions when the Prophet visited the Gila Valley.
Bill enjoyed family reunions, camping with his family, Rocky Point Mexico trips, hunting with his boys, grandkids, and friends, and going on ocean cruises.
Funeral services for Bill will be conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Eric Haller of the Thatcher Fifth Ward.
Concluding services with honors conferred by the Honor Guard of the Arizona Department of Public Safety will follow in the Graham Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. (MST).
