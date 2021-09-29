Billie Rae Farnsworth of Thatcher, Arizona went to meet the Lord on Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 78.
Billie was born in Santa Ana, California on March 6, 1943, to parents William B. Bonstein and Sibyl Rae Payne Bonstein, the oldest of eight children: David, Tanya, Mary, Donna, Jamie, Michael, and Michelle.
On Sept. 24, 1994, Billie married Melvin D. Farnsworth in Show Low, Arizona and together they raised Sibyl, Tammy, Lori, Lisa, Amy, and Susan. Billie loved the Lord and was always happy when she could go to the Revivals in Hobbs, New Mexico. Billie was heard saying “You don’t choose your family, they are God's gift to you, as you are to them.” She also loved her family and spent time with them at family reunions, and with her sisters on their sister trips. She also enjoyed sewing, traveling, singing, and seeing lighthouses.
She is survived by her loving husband Melvin Farnsworth, her six daughters; Sibyl (Jim) Hunt from Wells, Nevada, Tammy (Harold) Slater from Charleston, West Virginia, Lori (Tom) Petrosky from Marana, Arizona, Lisa Baldwin from Velen, New Mexico, Amy (Garrett) Hancock from Gilbert, Arizona, and Susan Charpentier also from Wells, Nevada, and by her mother Sibyl Rae Enders. She is also survived by 24 Grandchildren, 50 Great-Grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, siblings David (Carlene) Bonstein, Tanya Johnson, Mary Hellinger, Donna (Skip) Benson, Jamie Walls, Michael (Del) Outland, and Michelle Outland, a multitude of cousins, and generations of nieces and nephews and grafted family.
IN GOD’S CARE
A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546. Interment to follow at Pima Cemetery in Pima, AZ.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
