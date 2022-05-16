Billie Ruth Clifford Lucas was born January 26, 1934, to William and Eula Moore Hill in Lordsburg, N.M. She was the 5th of nine children. Billie moved to Safford as a young child and graduated from Pima High School.
Billie met and married Gordon Clifford in 1955. To that marriage three children were born, Tony, Wayne, and Cindy.
Billie loved camping, quilting, bowling, traveling, dancing, sewing, and cooking. She was known for her Christmas candy, green chili burros and tamales. She was very active in her church calling for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Billie worked for many years in the administrative office at the Safford Unified School district. Later, she worked for 25 years at the Graham County Sheriff department.
Billie’s husband, Gordon, passed away in 2006. She later met and married Mann Lucas in 2013. She enjoyed 8 wonderful years with Mann. After a brief illness, Billie passe away surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2022.
Billie is survived by: her husband, Mann Lucas; her sons, Tony (Lisa) Clifford and Wayne (Roxanne) Clifford; six grandchildren, Micah (Dino) Monaco, Jeremy (Kristi) Clifford, Michael Clifford, Justin (Anansa) Clifford, Paxton (Erica) Carrasco and Kyler Clifford; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gordon Clifford; and her daughter, Cindy Carrasco.
Funeral services for Billie will be conducted Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church Street Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Cole Bryce of the Thatcher 8th Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Church Street Chapel Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
