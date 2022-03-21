Purchase Access

Billy Joe Dodge

Billy Joe Dodge, age 76 of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church Street Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.

Viewing will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Church Street Chapel.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

