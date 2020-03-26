Billy Lutz

Billy Wayne Lutz was born January 4, 1947, in Safford, Arizona. He passed away March 24, 2020. He was 73 years old.
Wayne is the son of William “Bill” and Pauline Lutz. He has five sisters, Shirley Prince of Safford, Gloria Phelps of Safford, Kay Morris of Tucson, Vicky Hilken of Safford and Brenda Wellnitz of Sandstone, Minnesota.
Wayne worked most of his life on farms around the Gila Valley.
Wayne’s first wife was Rose Evans. To this union two children were born, Tereasa and William Wayne. Martha Bush was his second wife and added another son, Michael, to the family. Martha and Wayne then had Shane. Betty Gann Holmes was the last love of his life. Added to his family were Tammy Radke, Belinda Garcia and Michael Holmes.
Betty passed away in November 2015. The next year Wayne was diagnosed with lung cancer. He fought a long, hard battle.
Wayne was preceded in death by: his father, William L.; and his mother, Pauline.
Private family graveside services for Wayne will be conducted Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.