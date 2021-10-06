Billy Wayne Scisson, a resident of Safford, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Cardondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, following a brief illness. Billy was 70.

Services for Mr. Scisson are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Scisson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments