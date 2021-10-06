Billy Wayne Scisson Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Wayne Scisson, a resident of Safford, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Cardondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, following a brief illness. Billy was 70.Services for Mr. Scisson are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Scisson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billy Wayne Scisson Condolence Joseph Tucson Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Load comments Most Popular Five inches! Graham County loses another two residents to COVID-19 Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez William Randall Lindsey Safford man dies in accident Jayne Walter Owens James Michael Gauna Holguin New tradition: Duncan High School invites community to tailgate parties From the Editor: It's the principle of the thing Mission 22, Taylor Freeze join forces for car show Sign up for our email newsletters