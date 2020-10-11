Bob Rios
Bob Rios of Willcox passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 58.
He was born in Safford on August 12, 1962 to John A. and Dolores Alvarado Rios. Bob was a Willcox High School graduate and served honorably in the United States Marines. He was a auto mechanic, loved rattle snake hunting and was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his children; Angela (Cilbano) Cerbentez of San Antonio, Texas, Nate (Kristen) Rios of Morenci, Elizabeth Rios of Texas and Christa (Christian) Delgado of Yuma along with 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bob’s surviving siblings are: Kate Rios of Payson, Johnny (Corina) Rios of Tucson, Georgia (Manuel) Perea, Marvin (Claudia) Rios, Diane (Lee) Thomas, Nanci ( Fred) Abalos, Gabriel (Lee) Rios all of Safford, Marie Bernadette (Keith) Fabian of Willcox and Michael Rios of Safford. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Austin, a brother Joseph and his sister Priscilla.
A Rosary will be offered 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. Burial will follow in the Safford Union Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel
mortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.