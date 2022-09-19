Bobbie Julia Ford

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Bobbie Julia Ford. She passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022 surrounded by family at her home in Safford, Arizona. She was born February 20th 1943 to Homer and Julia Valenzuela Brown. Her friends knew her as “Julia.” She grew up in the small town of Ajo, Arizona. After the death of her father, she was raised by her mother. Julia was a beautiful baby, who grew into a gorgeous woman.

 Growing up with her brothers (Junior, Billy and Ed Brown), Julia learned to never back down when it was important to stand her ground. She always admired and cared for her mother. Her loving family was central to her life. As a young girl she attended primary and Sunday school and was baptized and remained a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

