It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Bobbie Julia Ford. She passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022 surrounded by family at her home in Safford, Arizona. She was born February 20th 1943 to Homer and Julia Valenzuela Brown. Her friends knew her as “Julia.” She grew up in the small town of Ajo, Arizona. After the death of her father, she was raised by her mother. Julia was a beautiful baby, who grew into a gorgeous woman.
Growing up with her brothers (Junior, Billy and Ed Brown), Julia learned to never back down when it was important to stand her ground. She always admired and cared for her mother. Her loving family was central to her life. As a young girl she attended primary and Sunday school and was baptized and remained a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Her smile was the first thing that caught Eddie Ford’s eye. They were married in Silver City, NM. A few years later, they were sealed as a family for all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Julia was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved camping with her family, and she was an excellent seamstress. She was an amazing cook; her menudo and tamales were always family favorites. She cherished her family history, passing down invaluable stories and pictures to all her children and grandchildren. She was also a proud member of the Pasqua Yaqui tribe.
Most importantly she is remembered for her incredible love and compassionate service. Many times, she delivered food, clothes and shoes for families in need. Julia instilled these values in her family. She was a great example.
Julia is preceded in death by her dear husband Eddie. She is survived by her
younger brother Eddie Frank Brown. She is also survived by her 6 children and many grandchildren, Julie Ford (Venessa and David), Brian and Sharyn Ford (Michalle, Nick, Brittney, Josephyne), David Ford, William and Janis Ford (Isaiah and Megan and Megan and Joey), Della and Ramiro Vigil (Victoria, Sophia and Emilio) and Bridget and Joseph Foo (Nathaniel). She also leaves behind 12 dearly loved great grandchildren: Aaron, Eva, Leila, Derick, Jakob, Ian, Benjamin, Mireya, Noah, Ezekiel, Esme and Ruby.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at the Mt. Graham Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Jonathon Stailey of the Safford 7th Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., in the Mt. Graham Chapel Relief Society Room.
